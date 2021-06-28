Student shot to death during protest against tuition hike in Kaduna

Numerous media reports had stated that the student was killed by security operatives who were cracking down on the demonstration.

Eye-witnesses reported that several security agencies were deployed to the scene of the protest, leading to a crackdown that also left some other students injured.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday evening that the government is awaiting full reports of the incident.

The commissioner noted that three security personnel also sustained injuries.

He also said the Governor Nasir El-Rufai government did not deploy security operatives to suppress the protesting students.

"At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student union as well as the traditional institution in the area.

"The government will publicise its findings after receipt of the expected reports," Aruwan said.

El-Rufai also condoled the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The Kaduna government recently hiked fees across its institutions, but many students have lamented that they're too poor to afford the new fees some of which are 200% more than old fees.