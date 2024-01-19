ADVERTISEMENT
No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

The official stated that the current rates being paid by customers would remain.

This was contained in a statement by the company’s head of corporate communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, on Friday in Kaduna. He stated that the current rates being paid by customers would remain.

Customers should note that the new tariff order contains two components; the appropriate Cost Reflective Tariff that Distribution Companies (Discos) should have charged customers in the light of prevailing economic conditions.

“And the Allowed Tariff, which is the amount Discos are allowed to charge their customers based on government’s policy to continue with the tariff subsidy regime.

“Tariff is expected to rise when the federal government ends the subsidy regime,” Abdullahi said.

He explained that the company would continue to charge both post-paid and pre-paid customers under their franchise states the Allowed Tariff which is the subsidized current tariff rate. Abdullahi called on customers to settle their bills promptly to avoid disconnection and allow the company settle its market invoices and improve service.

