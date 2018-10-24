Kaduna curfew causes setback on Maryam Sanda’s murder trial

news

The case of Maryam Sanda standing trial before an FCT High Court for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on Wednesday suffered another setback due to the curfew imposed on some parts of Kaduna state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bilyaminu is the son of the former PDP chairman, Dr Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

The defendant is being charged alongside three others- Mrs Maimuna Aliyu, her mother, Mr Aliyu Sanda, her brother, and Ms Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid for the offence of conspiracy and murder.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, Mr James Idachaba, informed the court that all his witnesses had been locked up in Kaduna due to the curfew.

According to the prosecution, the remaining witnesses in the murder trial of Maryam were two Investigating Police Officers (IPO) and four other others.

Idachaba prayed the court for an adjournment since the witnesses could not make it to the court as a result of the curfew.

Counsel to the defendants, Olusegun Jolaawo, did not oppose the prayer for an adjournment.

In his ruling, Justice Yusuf Halilu granted the prayers of the prosecution and adjourned the matter till Nov. 15, for continuation of the trial.

NAN reports that this is the fourth time the case is suffering a setback as a result of one reason or the other.