Kaduna Crisis: Govt. relaxes curfew

The Kaduna State Governments has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs after considerable peace has returned to the city.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said residents could now move around until 5:00 pm, adding that the prevailing peace had encouraged the authority to relax the curfew on Monday between 6:00am and 5:00pm.

He said banks and markets should use the period to open for customers, adding that sustained calm was required to call off the curfew.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the peace of the city was disrupted few days ago following communal clashes.