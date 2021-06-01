RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill 6 villagers in latest round of terror in Kaduna

Samson Toromade

The six victims were killed in three different local government areas of Kaduna.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Bandits have killed six villagers in the latest wave of violence to hit numerous communities in troubled Kaduna State.

Four residents of Goska community in Jema'a local government area of the state were killed during an invasion by bandits, according to an official government statement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms, while Martha Ayuba and Lami Peter were also killed by the gunmen.

Another resident, identified as Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Bandits also killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu, Birnin Gwari LGA, while one Fanyo Bello also died of gunshot wounds after he was attacked in Ungwan Maikuzunniya, Giwa LGA.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

At least 323 people were also killed and 949 people kidnapped between January and March this year.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

