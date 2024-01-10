Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change
Climate change is a serious problem affecting the citizens of the state and practical solutions must be employed to mitigate it.
The legislators made the disclosure in separate interviews with journalists on Tuesday after an engagement meeting with civil society on environmental protection and climate change in Kaduna state.
The Chairman of the committee, Stingo Danlami, said climate change was a serious problem affecting the citizens of the state adding that practical solutions must be employed to mitigate it. According to him, indiscriminate dumping of waste was found in major cities of the state adding that the reintroduction of monthly sanitation and planting of trees would go along in saving the environment.
Mahmud Lawal, a member of the committee said climate change would be addressed by stopping tree felling and planting trees,proper waste management among others.
“We will sensitise the public on laws related to environmental protection and the importance obeying these laws
“We agree to bring back monthly sanitation across the state immediately; we resume plenary; it is mandatory to save our environment,” he said.
Henry Marah, the House Committee Chairman on Information, NGOs and Development partners, said the legislators would work with the CSOs on bills and motions that would help mitigate climate change. He said that the lawmakers, as representatives of the people would do everything humanly possible to ensure a safe environment and address climate change.
