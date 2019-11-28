The Assembly also confirmed the nomination of a board member of the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Their confirmation followed a letter sent to the House by the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Those confirmed include Dr Amina Baloni as Commissioner for Health and Hajiya Halima Lawal, Commissioner for Agriculture while Muhammad Sada Jalal will serve as member Governing Board of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The sitting was presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, who also chaired the committee that screened the nominees.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that after the nominees gave a brief of their background, they were asked to take a bow and go.

Meanwhile, the Bill for the Kaduna State Joint Committee on Local Government Account Allocation Law, 2019, and that of Public Service Law, 2019, scaled through first and second reading on Thursday.

The first bill was referred to the committees on local government and social responsibility, finance and Judiciary, while the second bill was referred to the committees on education, judiciary and special duties for necessary legislative action.