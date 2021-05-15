Kaduna airport shut down as aviation workers set to begin strike on Sunday
The Kaduna Airport has both domestic and international wings and processes both local and international passengers.
The unions are; National Union Of Air Transport Employees, Association Of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and National Association Of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers.
In a letter signed by leaders of the three bodies, the workers said their resolve to embark on an industrial action was in consonance with the declaration by the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State Chapter on anti-labour practices perpetrated against civil servants by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in the state, Punch reports.
The letter titled; ‘Notice To All Aviation Workers — Total Shut Down Of Kaduna Airport’ was jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba; ANAP General Secretary, Rasaq Saidu; and NAAPE General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime.
This development, however, would bring unbearable pains on the travelling public as the Kaduna Airport has become the choice of many Nigerian elites who avoid travelling by road due to the rising spate of insecurity in the country.
