Kaduna Acting Gov. launches emblem for 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

“We must therefore continue to show them and their surviving families that we appreciate their sacrifices.

“One way of doing this is marking this annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, desicated to the memory of their sacrifices and their gallant efforts for the rest of us.”

She said Nigerian soldiers served in the first and second world wars, peace-keeping operations in many parts of the world, and the Nigerian civil war; many died in these battles and many more got injured.

” These were done so that the world and Nigeria can be safe and peaceful for us and our children.

She called for continued show of love to them and their surviving families and appreciating their sacrifices.

She said there was need to make life better for them by contributing funds through the purchase of the appeal fund emblem.

The acting governor also stated that debilitating living conditions of retired soldiers and their families were never motivating images for serving soldiers who desired to put in their best for their country.

“I call on all citizens to support our war on terror by donating generously to the course of our fallen soldiers.

While appreciating their work, she reiterated commitment to continue to meet their needs in the various command theatres they operated.

Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Kaduna State Chapter, retired Maj. Danjuma Baren, appealed to government and the public to support the fallen and living heroes and heroines, to ease their sufferings.

“The celebration is therefore a unique occasion for government and society to reflect on the plight of the dead and living heroes and heroines with a view of alleviating their suffering,” he said.

The association appealed to the Kaduna State Government to provide the Nigerian Legion, Kaduna State Chapter, with official vehicles to enable it to discharge its responsibilities effectively.