A gang of kidnappers dressed in military uniform have abducted six people in Rijana village along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on September 7, 2019.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed on Monday, September 9, that the kidnappers were confronted by police officers, but they escaped with the victims.

However, he said the intervention forced the criminal gang to leave behind two other victims on the scene and flee.

"Patrol teams within the axis were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums as a result of which one Rofiat Tijjani, aged 17, and one other person, both of Tudunwada Kaduna, were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape.

"Both victims were taken to the Rijana police station alongside the vehicle.

"Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the criminals," he said.

The Kaduna-Abuja expressway has been a hotspot for kidnappers for the past few months as Nigeria deals with a crippling wave of insecurity.

Last week, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed that a total of 1,154 kidnapping suspects have been arrested across the country since January.

While he also revealed that a total of 837 kidnapping victims have also been rescued in the same period, scores of people are known to have paid ransoms to kidnappers to regain their freedom.