KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

The service secured a court order for its immediate closure and taking over of the entire properties until all the unpaid taxes were settled.

The Chairman of KADIRS, Jerry Adams, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the operations on Thursday in Kaduna. He said the service carried out the operations on Wednesday in Kafanchan where it sealed four hotels, namely; Kyus Hotel, Sunshine Lodge, Bayan Hotel and Cloud-9 Lounge, over alleged tax defaults.

Adams explained that the exercise was in line with the powers vested in the service under Section 104 (1) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 and Section 37 (3) and (4) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020. He also explained that the service secured a Court order for its immediate closure and taking over of the entire properties until all the unpaid taxes were settled.

Adams, however, said that before the enforcement, assessments were raised and room for objections was given and after reconciliation, the service gives enough time for payment.

“As a tax body backed by law, we must ensure that all taxes due to the state are paid,” he said.

Adams lamented that there were recalcitrant taxpayers, who never voluntarily complied with the tax laws. He said that the state government needs money to provide key infrastructure, adding that the Governor was doing so much in spite of its huge debt burden.

The state has been striving for some time now despite the huge debt burden.

“It is clearly visible that the governor is carrying out huge projects in the educational and health sectors, upgrading of rural roads and many other things at the moment,” he stated.

The chairman called on taxpayers to comply voluntarily, stressing that the service would go around the major cities to ensure compliance. He stated that the service was mindful of the current economic situation in the country, adding, “we will allow the poor to breath, while going after major taxpayers.”

He restated KADIRS’s commitment to enforcing compliance for the benefit of the state and the populace in general.

