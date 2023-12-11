ADVERTISEMENT
JUSUN Osun chapter vows to continue strike as demands remain unmet

Ima Elijah

The National Judicial Council rejected the governor's request to suspend the Chief Judge last week..

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.


Speaking on behalf of the union, Chairman Oluwagbemiga Eludire asserted that the strike would persist until the welfare concerns of its members are adequately addressed.

Eludire clarified that the dispute between the state government and Chief Judge Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo does not directly involve JUSUN's demands.

"The issue of NJC doesn’t concern JUSUN. The issue is between the Chief Judge and the executive arm, and that is none of our business. The Chief Judge is our mother, and the governor, Ademola Adeleke, is our father. If there is anything between them, we don't dare dabble into such. Our own concern is the welfare of our members," stated Eludire.

Highlighting their primary objective, Eludire stated, "The question is, have they attended to our concerns? From day one, our decision is that until our demands are met, the strike continues, and that is the status quo, and it remains the situation for now."

JUSUN in Osun initiated an indefinite strike on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, following a dispersal by the police who employed tear gas on their assembly at the Osun State High Court premises in Osogbo.

The union members were reportedly protesting against Chief Judge Adepele Ojo, accusing her of abuse of office and denial of their rights.

The Osun State House of Assembly launched an investigation and passed a resolution for her suspension, a decision yet to be executed by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

However, the National Judicial Council (NJC) rejected the governor's request to suspend the Chief Judge last week.





