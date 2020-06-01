The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the deployment of the investigation aids and forensic support to the Police Command in Edo, was to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

Mba said it was part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria police high command to get to the root of the brutal attack and unfortunate death of the student on May 30.

The FPRO said the I-G had condemned the attack and commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

He called for calm and pledged to bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the university, was reportedly killed in a church in Benin by hoodlums, after raping her.