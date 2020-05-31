As Nigerians continue to demand Justice for Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-yr-old student, who was raped and killed in a Church in Benin, Amnesty International has joined Nigerians in condemning the tragedy.

Uwa was reported to have visited the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin to read on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was said to be in the church auditorium when some men attacked her, raped her, hit her head with a fire extinguisher cylinder and left her for dead.

Reacting to her death, the human rights agency in a statement on Sunday, May 31, 2020, condemned the killing of the lady.

The statement reads, “Amnesty International condemns the rape and brutal murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa; a 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State. Vera Uwaila was raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin city. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime.

"While the nation is still coming to terms with this gross violation, in Jigawa state 11 men were arrested for raping a 12-year old girl at Limawa in Dutse, the state capital. Although rape is a crime in Nigeria government’s response to it continues to be, woefully inadequate.

“Rising cases of rape across Nigeria was a result of the failure of law enforcement to ensure that rapists face justice. We are deeply concerned that perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime.

“Nigerian authorities must discard discriminatory laws that condone rape or prevent its successful prosecution. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime.

The management of the University of Benin has also reacted to Uwa’s murder. The institution in a statement on Saturday described her death as shocking.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Salami said the actions were condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.