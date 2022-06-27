According to Channels TV, he resigned on Sunday night on the grounds of ill-health.
Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
It is also reported that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Details later...
