Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Bayo Wahab

Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

According to Channels TV, he resigned on Sunday night on the grounds of ill-health.

It is also reported that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

