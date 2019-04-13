Masari stated this on Saturday in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, and made available to newsmen in Katsina.

He described the late jurist as “one of the leading conscience of the nation, who led an exemplary life defined by uncommon patriotism in the tradition of his mentor, the late Premier of the North and Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“The late traditional ruler and former jurist, whose professional career peaked as President of the Court of Appeal, was a rare gem, and his death has created a wide leadership chasm that may take a long time to fill.

“His death is particularly devastating coming at a time when our nation, buffeted by many challenges, not least that of insecurity, requires his wise counsel”.

The governor extended his condolences to President Muhammadu and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman on behalf of himself, the government and people of Katsina state.

He also called on Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the deceased and lead a life devoted to the service of the people in whatever endeavour they find themselves.

The governor also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and urged them to take consolation in the fact that he had lived a fulfilled life.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive him all his shortcomings and make paradise his final resting place.