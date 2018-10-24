news

President Buhari has given the approval for Justice Muhammed Idris Legbo Kutigi to be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Twitter on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

According to the statement, the National Cemetery is reserved for the nation’s fallen heroes and it requires discretionary approval of a sitting President for a citizen to be given a final resting place in its grounds.

The President also paid tribute to former Chief Justice of Nigeria, hailing his contributions to the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence.

“President Buhari had sent a government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to represent him at the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja and thereafter, the burial at the National Cemetery.

“Other members of the Presidential delegation were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed “Bello and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

ALSO READ: PDP, Atiku mourn former CJN, Kutigi

The government delegation had also paid a condolence visit to the widows and other family members of Justice Kutigi at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja,” the statement added.

In 2014 Justice Kutigi served as the Chief Justice from 2007 to December 2009.

He was appointed chairman of the National Conference on constitutional matters by President Goodluck Jonathan.