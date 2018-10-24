Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari approves for Justice Kutigi to be buried at National Cemetery

Buhari approves for Justice Kutigi to be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Twitter on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari approves for Justice Kutigi to be buried at National Cemetery play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@AsoRock)

President Buhari has given the approval for Justice Muhammed Idris Legbo Kutigi to be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Twitter on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

According to the statement, the National Cemetery is reserved for the nation’s fallen heroes and it requires discretionary approval of a sitting President for a citizen to be given a final resting place in its grounds.

The President also paid tribute to former Chief Justice of Nigeria, hailing his contributions to the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence.

“President Buhari had sent a government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to represent him at the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja and thereafter, the burial at the National Cemetery.

“Other members of the Presidential delegation were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed “Bello and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

ALSO READ: PDP, Atiku mourn former CJN, Kutigi

The government delegation had also paid a condolence visit to the widows and other family members of Justice Kutigi at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja,” the statement added.

In 2014 Justice Kutigi served as the Chief Justice from 2007 to December 2009.

He was appointed chairman of the National Conference on constitutional matters by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

Lai Mohammed says Nnamdi Kanu is a distraction that should be ignored
Igbo group disagrees with Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu
Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
Man threatens to jump down from billboard hanger if Buhari does not resign
PDP rips into Buhari for saying Nigerians may leave Nigeria if they want
FEC approves N8.73trn 2019 budget proposal, 2019/2021 MTEF

Local

Kidnapping: Police declare State of Emergency in Kaduna
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
20 Indian doctors in Awka on medical mission
Essence of Presidential Panel on SARS is to unravel truth — Ojukwu
FG approves $6.7bn for Ibadan – Kaduna railway project
FEC approves N8.73trn 2019 budget proposal, 2019/2021 MTEF
X
Advertisement