The Benue state Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa has hailed the court ruling stopping the impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to Punch, Gusa said that the Benue state government is law abiding and will always seek redress in the law courts.

A Makurdi High Court issued an order stopping the lawmakers who served Governor Ortom with a notice of impeachment from going ahead with the proceedings.

Impeachment notice

On Monday, July 30, 2018, eight out 30 Benue House of Assembly members served the Benue Governor a notice of impeachment.

The lawmakers accused Ortom of embezzling N22 billion from security votes and N32 billion from local government funds.

Judge orders security agencies to leave

According to Punch, Justice Theresa Igoche ordered the Chief Judge of Benue state not to act on the requests of the lawmakers based on their sitting on Monday, pending the determination of the suit.

The Judge also ordered security agencies to leave the Benue State House of Assembly premises.

Justice Igoche also upheld a court order which was issued earlier stopping the former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange from parading himself as a principal officer of the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it is investigating Governor Ortom following allegations of fraud to the tune of N22 billion.

Ortom recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).