ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JUST IN: ICPC arrests Twitter user for selling new naira notes

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Twitter user was arrested following an actionable intelligence received by the ICPC.

JUST IN: ICPC arrests Twitter user for selling new naira notes. [The Punch]
JUST IN: ICPC arrests Twitter user for selling new naira notes. [The Punch]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The accused, who operates with the handle @SimisolaGold and Twitter name Simisola of Lala, was identified as Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin.

Acting on intelligence, officials of the commission sought out and promptly arrested the suspect who is believed to have accomplices in the financial services sector.

The spokesperson of the commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, that Omoseyin was cooperating with the investigation but noted she was yet to mention other members of the syndicate.

The statement partly read: Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, a social media “serial entrepreneur” who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes.

“It is believed that she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ‘black market’.

The ICPC spokesperson further disclosed that the suspect is currently being held in the anti-graft agency's detention and has been helpful with findings on criminal trade of the nation's currency and the consequent scarcity and negative outcomes resulting from the action.

The commission noted that the operation was in furtherance of the collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (ICPC), in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku backs Emefiele, insists Naira swap deadline shouldn't be extended

Atiku backs Emefiele, insists Naira swap deadline shouldn't be extended

IPMAN promises to make petrol available, affordable in 2 weeks

IPMAN promises to make petrol available, affordable in 2 weeks

JUST IN: ICPC arrests Twitter user for selling new naira notes

JUST IN: ICPC arrests Twitter user for selling new naira notes

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates expressway project, flags off 2nd phase construction

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates expressway project, flags off 2nd phase construction

Presidency: Kwankwaso denies meeting, discussing with Atiku

Presidency: Kwankwaso denies meeting, discussing with Atiku

NLC kicks against upward review of salaries for political office holders

NLC kicks against upward review of salaries for political office holders

Gunmen set INEC office ablaze, destroy election materials in Anambra

Gunmen set INEC office ablaze, destroy election materials in Anambra

Unilorin engages Chinese embassy on metro railway transportation

Unilorin engages Chinese embassy on metro railway transportation

Nobody's working against Tinubu - Presidency replies El-Rufai

Nobody's working against Tinubu - Presidency replies El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Nigeria's new naira notes

Banks indicted as EFCC goes after naira notes racketeers in Abuja

A picture from the mass burial for the Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast victims now buried at Oke-Afa road, Isolo, Lagos. (Punch Newspapers)

The Ikeja bomb explosions 21 years ago changed these people's lives forever