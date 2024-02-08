ADVERTISEMENT
JUST IN: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission also wants the MNOs to adopt a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute, says NCC
Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute, says NCC

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Muoka said by this resolution, the disconnection approval granted to MTN by NCC for the disconnection of Globacom had been withdrawn.

According to him, following its initial Public Notice, the Commission to mitigate any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs.

“The commission also wants the MNOs to adopt a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria."

