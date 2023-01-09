ADVERTISEMENT
JUST IN: 32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Ima Elijah

One of the kidnappers had been arrested and is currently helping the police...

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.
Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

No fewer than 31 passengers and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) were believed to have been abducted by gunmen on Saturday, January 07, 2022, at the Igueben train sub-station in Edo State, while several passengers were injured. Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this yesterday, during a media briefing.

Who were the gunmen: The state police command, in a statement yesterday, said the kidnappers were herdsmen armed with AK-47 riffles. It said some of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, and assured that bush combing and rescue operations had begun to try to rescue the victims.

The Edo State police command press statement read: “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that on Saturday, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State, and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers, who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers, who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers, left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander, Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.”

Updates: The command, in the statement signed by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, explained that the suspected herdsmen took their victims into the bush on foot.

According to emerging reports, the kidnappers let go of 2 children so as to not slow down their escape plan.

However, Nehikhare disclosed that one of the kidnappers had been arrested and is currently helping the police in their investigation, while one of the victims escaped.

What FG said: The federal government, in its own reaction yesterday, condemned the kidnapping incident at Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben, as despicable and utterly barbaric. The government, through the Ministry of Transportation, stated that efforts were being made to rescue the kidnapped passengers and officials of the train station.

Ima Elijah
