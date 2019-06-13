Former Senior Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe has explained the reason the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not honour the adjudged winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.

Okupe said Obasanjo would have been misunderstood if he had honoured Abiola because he was his kinsman.

He said this at the maiden edition of the commemorative lecture to mark June 12 Democracy Day in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

According to Punch, the former president's aide added that only a northerner like President Muhammadu Buhari who enjoys the respect of his kinsmen could honour Abiola without being criticised.

While speaking on the theme: “June 12: The Yoruba race in a reunited Nigeria”, Okupe said, “One, it is not all that is known that should be said by an elderly person’. Two, nothing can happen in this world until God Almighty ordains it. Three, the politics of Nigeria is so intricate. When they started Sharia in Zamfara, Obasanjo publicly endorsed it and allowed it.

“No northern President can do that effectively without incurring a major riot.

“There is no better person, there is no better government that can institutionalize June 12 except a government headed by a strong northerner otherwise, it will create a serious controversy.

“Buhari by providence has been well-placed. He is not just an ordinary northerner, (he’s) a very strong one that a lot of northerners respect, that even if they disagree (with him) they will not vent their disagreement. They will hold their peace.

“And therefore, it was easier for him to do it. We give God the glory that it has been done. Delay is not denial.”

The event was organised by a former governorship aspirant in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 20, 2019, declared May 29 and June 12 as public holidays to commemorate the transition to a new government and Democracy Day, respectively.