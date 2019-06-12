Akintola in a press statement in Lagos, said that Buhari stood for the truth, Justice and fair play in recognising June 12.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the hero of the moment. He deserves accolades for coming out boldly to do what several regimes could not do.

“June 12, 1993 election, which was won by Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO), was by far the fairest, most peaceful and most democratic election held in Nigeria to date.

“The President’s act of benevolence stand out and characterised his administration with a real human face and an embodiment of good governance.

“Successive administrations have ignored all appeals to recognise this momentous day.

“That is why Nigerians have given all civilian regimes since 1999 a thumbs-down except the Buhari administration.

“June 12 by origin symbolised Nigeria’s unity in diversity, as Nigerians sank ethnic and religious bias to vote for Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“But destiny has again brought Nigerians together in 2018/2019 as a Northerner and Fulani man excavated a seemingly dead June 12 and breathed life into it,’’ he said.

Akintola urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Buhari-led administration, adding that aggrieved groups should adopt dialogue and eschew violence.

“All we need to do is to remain peaceful, law-abiding, hardworking and prayerful.

“This singular action is a sign of good things ahead particularly for groups who still feel marginalised. Buhari knows where it pinches and he will address all grievances.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually and steadily laying the solid foundation for a cohesive, virile and united Nigeria.

“Posterity will no doubt remember him as the Father of Modern Nigeria. We urge politicians to stop unhealthy politicking and to think Nigeria first,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to shun ethnicity and religious bigotry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into Law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill.

The new law accommodates June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria, replacing May 29.