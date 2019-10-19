General Ibrahim Babangida’s eldest son, Mohammed Babangida has said that some politicians from South West region benefited from his father’s annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

Mohammed in an interview with The Sun said although his father annulled the election in which Chief Moshood Abiola was coasting to victory, if he had his way, he wouldn’t have cancelled the presidential election.

He said his father told him that the decision to annul the election would hunt him for the rest of his life.

Narrating what happened on the night of the annulment, Mohammed said, “We were at the (Aso Rock Presidential) Villa at the time. We were in the living room when he had done the recording. He came and he said, ‘I just annulled June 12.’ We both looked at each other and we looked at him, and said: why would you do that?” he said.

“And he said ‘you are too young to understand the intrigues of governance.’ And we said, but it is about you and your administration. And he said, ‘well, perhaps, this is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life.’

“So, you could see that his hands were tied. He was limited. He couldn’t do what he would have wished to do. And this is probably a story most Nigerians don’t know… we all understood that it would be one of the biggest things that would remain as something that would haunt us for the rest of our lives. We understand that. But I am sure deep down, my dad would have passed on the mantle of leadership to his friend. There is no doubt about that.”

While urging Nigerians to move on from his father’s mistake, the retired general’s son alleged that some south-west politicians, who are now at the helms of affairs in Nigeria benefited from the annulment of the June 12 election.

He said, “To me, mistakes have happened, (what matters) is how you rise above those mistakes. We have learnt as a country. There have been tremendous benefits for some group of people who benefitted from that mistake, who are in the helm of affairs currently today.

“Because it was from that, that you saw the south-west become so strong and is now developed to a point whereby their leader was able to create a bloc for the region where most of his protégés were in leadership positions at that time. And these were people who benefitted from the annulment of June 12.

Chief MKO Abiola was incarnated after the June 12 election , which he allegedly won was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida. [Twitter/@DOlusegun]

“So, there was always the positive side of that annulment which gave rise to what we are saying today. In as much as it was a painful experience, the nation has, I think, grown out of that by now; and we have mended fences from that hurt. The president now has been able to recognize the family, he has been able to cool the tempers, and we hope from that, we should just be able to move on. That is just my position.”

However, in a bid to honour Abiola, who was incarcerated after the annulment, President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2018 declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

He also awarded Abiola the highest honour in the nation — Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).