Judiciary is last hope for common man, rekindle faith - Abiodun urges judges

Abiodun advised the Special Mosque Service Abeokuta to usher in the 2024/2025 Legal Year in the state. He acknowledged the fact that the judiciary was the last hope of the common man.

“The new year should therefore be an opportunity for the judiciary to render greater service to the Bench and humanity,” the governor said.

Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele restated that his administration was committed to creating a just, free and egalitarian society.

He assured of a continuous development of the state and an improved quality of life for all residents, regardless of gender, geographical location, economic status, political accreditation or religious belief.

“The commencement of the Legal Year will enable government reaffirm individual and collective commitment to the pursuit of justice and improve administration of justice,” Gov. Abiodun added.

He however expressed confidence in the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law in the state and ensuring justice, as well as safeguarding the rights of every citizen.

“I’m confident that our law officers will continue to perform their duties with the highest level of professionalism and dedication.

“This is in alignment with our administration’s vision of a fair, just and equitable society, free from anarchy and tyranny,” the governor stated.

He reiterated the importance of justice in society, saying that it serves as a reminder that law was the foundation of democracy which everyone needed to uphold and defend.

Gov. Abiodun added that the balance of democracy could be attained through justice. He therefore urged members of the Bar and Bench, as well as the entire judiciary staff, to reaffirm individual and collective commitment in the pursuit of justice for continued improvements.