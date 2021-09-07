RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judicial Service Commission sacks 2 Sharia Court judges over misconduct

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Other judges were promoted based on their unblemished service, and passing of examination.

Court gavel
Court gavel

The Borno Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sacked two Sharia Court judges.

Recommended articles

A statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri signed by an official, Mr S.K. Jidda, for Secretary of the Commission, said the decision was taken after the meeting of the commission.

"The commission with immediate effect removed from the service of the judiciary, an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Mohammed Hassan Yakub.

"This is as a result of the investigation of a petition to the office of the Chief Judge by Kwayam Development Association.

"The Chief Judge referred the petition to the Public Complaints Committee of the judiciary which found that the judge allowed himself to be used as a tool of persecution.

"Also removed from service is Higher Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Ibrahim El-Hassan, for sitting outside his territorial jurisdiction.

"The commission demoted a Senior Magistrate Grade 1 to Magistrate Grade 1 and a Higher Sharia Court Judge to Sharia Court Judge Grade 1."

The statement also announced the elevation of 11 Higher Sharia Court Judges to Upper Sharia Court Judges based on their unblemished service and passing of examination.

It also announced the promotion of five Higher Sharia Court Judges to Senior Sharia Court Judges, and the promotion of two Sharia Court Judges to the rank of Higher Sharia Court Judges.

"One Sharia Court Judge is transferred to 'Sulhu Door' of Borno Amicable Settlement Corridor (BASC) where his skills may be more appropriately utilised," the statement added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judicial Service Commission sacks 2 Sharia Court judges over misconduct

PDP governors meet on Wednesday

OAU sacks Department of English lecturer over sexual misconduct with student

NYSC assures corps members of safe postings in Nasarawa

Buhari determined to safeguard lives of Nigerians

Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 care centres hits 53%

Nasarawa Poly receives over 5,000 applications for 100 job slots

Fayemi thanks Buhari for appointing Ekiti indigene Adetifa as new NCDC DG

5 states, FCT record new monkeypox cases in August