RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The panel was inaugurated in 2020.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry has submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Recommended articles

The panel investigated SARS related abuses, restitution for victims of police brutality and the October 20, 2020 shooting of young, unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

SARS is an acronym for Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that was scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari in the wake of the nationwide anti-police brutality protests.

The 8-member panel took petitions, recommended restitutions and summoned military authorities over the tollgate shooting.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report

Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report

Kaduna residents laud El-Rufai over construction of flyovers, other road projects

Kaduna residents laud El-Rufai over construction of flyovers, other road projects

Zulum suspends activities to honour 4 soldiers killed by terrorists in Borno

Zulum suspends activities to honour 4 soldiers killed by terrorists in Borno

Court adjourns money laundering trial of ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

Court adjourns money laundering trial of ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

On piracy, Gov Okowa calls on Navy to strenghten operational capacity

On piracy, Gov Okowa calls on Navy to strenghten operational capacity

Police stations burnt during EndSARS protests in Lagos undergoing renovation – CP

Police stations burnt during EndSARS protests in Lagos undergoing renovation – CP

Nigerian airports record 6.4m passengers in 6 months

Nigerian airports record 6.4m passengers in 6 months

NDLEA intercepts N4.9bn worth of heroin at Lagos seaport, airport

NDLEA intercepts N4.9bn worth of heroin at Lagos seaport, airport

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.