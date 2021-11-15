The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry has submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.
Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report
The panel was inaugurated in 2020.
Recommended articles
The panel investigated SARS related abuses, restitution for victims of police brutality and the October 20, 2020 shooting of young, unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate.
SARS is an acronym for Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that was scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari in the wake of the nationwide anti-police brutality protests.
The 8-member panel took petitions, recommended restitutions and summoned military authorities over the tollgate shooting.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng