Lekki Toll Gate judicial panel member Segalink will join Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace'

The panel's main submission that nine people were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate while protesting on October 20, 2020 was rejected by a government white paper presented by a panel set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The white paper's conclusion was heavily-criticised by activists and civil society organisations, and the governor's call for a 'walk of peace' for closure and healing derided by many of those invited.

However, Segun Awosanya, popularly called Segalink, announced on Thursday, December 2, 2021 that he will join the governor's walk as it won't be done at the cost of justice.

He said in a series of tweets that the white paper is not necessarily the conclusion of the massacre issue, and there's no need to react to everything with hate and division.

The activist said aligning with the governor on one issue does not mean that he'd stop engaging him on others.

"Justice is never a sprint. Even after judgement there is ample room for enforcement. Humanity need not pause until everything is perfect. The healing begins with a change of mindset on all sides," he tweeted.

Many of those publicly invited by Governor Sanwo-Olu have openly rejected the invitation especially in light of the white paper, insisting that he ensures justice is done for victims.

But his government has ramped up a campaign for the walk to go ahead.

Students of the Lagos State University (LASU) promised to join the walk when he visited the institution on Thursday.