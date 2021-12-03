RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lekki Toll Gate judicial panel member Segalink will join Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace'

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Segalink says the walk won't be done at the cost of justice.

Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink
Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink

A prominent member of the judicial panel that investigated and established that security forces massacred unarmed Nigerians last year has agreed to participate in the state government's 'walk of peace'.

Recommended articles

The panel's main submission that nine people were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate while protesting on October 20, 2020 was rejected by a government white paper presented by a panel set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The white paper's conclusion was heavily-criticised by activists and civil society organisations, and the governor's call for a 'walk of peace' for closure and healing derided by many of those invited.

However, Segun Awosanya, popularly called Segalink, announced on Thursday, December 2, 2021 that he will join the governor's walk as it won't be done at the cost of justice.

He said in a series of tweets that the white paper is not necessarily the conclusion of the massacre issue, and there's no need to react to everything with hate and division.

The activist said aligning with the governor on one issue does not mean that he'd stop engaging him on others.

"Justice is never a sprint. Even after judgement there is ample room for enforcement. Humanity need not pause until everything is perfect. The healing begins with a change of mindset on all sides," he tweeted.

Many of those publicly invited by Governor Sanwo-Olu have openly rejected the invitation especially in light of the white paper, insisting that he ensures justice is done for victims.

But his government has ramped up a campaign for the walk to go ahead.

Students of the Lagos State University (LASU) promised to join the walk when he visited the institution on Thursday.

A date is yet to be announced.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Teachers recruitment: Osun govt to release names of successful applicants

Teachers recruitment: Osun govt to release names of successful applicants

MURIC, others ask govt to check flamboyant lifestyles of some Nigerians

MURIC, others ask govt to check flamboyant lifestyles of some Nigerians

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)