Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

Tinubu said this on Thursday when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led its president Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that the President said the battle against corruption required a comprehensive review of their salaries and allowances.

Tinubu added that the issue was well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice and administration in Lagos State when he was the state governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

Tinubu also acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, stressing that this represent obligations must be fulfilled based on recommendations by the National Judicial Council.

“Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation,” he said.

The President thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC) coming up on Sunday in Abuja.

He expressed delight at having lawyers as close aides, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, State Chief of Protocol Victor Adeleke and his Principal Private Secretary, Prince Damilotun Aderemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA president in his remarks, commended the Tinubu for appointing very distinguished members of the bar into his cabinet, including Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual NBA conference, with the theme: “Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building,” will hold from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.