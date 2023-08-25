ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC) coming up on Sunday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this on Thursday when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led its president Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that the President said the battle against corruption required a comprehensive review of their salaries and allowances.

Tinubu added that the issue was well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice and administration in Lagos State when he was the state governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

Tinubu also acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, stressing that this represent obligations must be fulfilled based on recommendations by the National Judicial Council.

“Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation,” he said.

The President thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC) coming up on Sunday in Abuja.

He expressed delight at having lawyers as close aides, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, State Chief of Protocol Victor Adeleke and his Principal Private Secretary, Prince Damilotun Aderemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA president in his remarks, commended the Tinubu for appointing very distinguished members of the bar into his cabinet, including Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual NBA conference, with the theme: “Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building,” will hold from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.

The AGC convenes legal experts, professionals and stakeholders to discuss critical issues regarding Nigeria’s national development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

FUTA mourns student who slumped, died in school hostel

FUTA mourns student who slumped, died in school hostel

We will avenge killing of our men in Niger, others - Defence Chief vows

We will avenge killing of our men in Niger, others - Defence Chief vows

1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

Reps investigate committee on ₦1.017trn SWF, sits behind closed door

Reps investigate committee on ₦1.017trn SWF, sits behind closed door

Estate devt. Act will regulate real estate devt. in Nigeria - Minister

Estate devt. Act will regulate real estate devt. in Nigeria - Minister

NAICOM, FG plan guidelines to insure government assets - Commissioner

NAICOM, FG plan guidelines to insure government assets - Commissioner

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers