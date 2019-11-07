A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Okon Abang said he was deeply touched when the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina was brought to court in a wheelchair.

Maina was wheeled into the court by two prison officials on Thursday, November 7, 2019, for his bail application.

The ex-chairman of PRTM, who is standing trial on 12 counts of money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud was first arraigned on October 25, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In spite of his condition, Justice Abang failed to hear Maina’s bail application, saying he was not moved by his condition.

The judge said, “When I saw him this morning, I was deeply touched. I would have on my own even adjourned the matter seeing him in this condition.”

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Maina’s trial was stalled due to ill-health.

Maina was first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).