Judge says Fani-Kayode has dodged trial 5 times on medical grounds

Fani-Kayode calls in sick when he doesn't want to show up in court.

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

It was an exasperated, furious Federal High Court Judge in Lagos who announced, Wednesday, that his patience with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, had worn thin.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is arraigning Fani-Kayode and a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, on a 17-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N4.6 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, the defendants committed the crimes from January to March 2015.

When the case was called on Wednesday, October 13, Fani-Kayode was nowhere near the court premises.

EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari announced that whenever Fani-Kayode didn't want to show up in court, he would write to say he has fallen ill.

“Whenever he doesn’t want to attend court, this is the type of letter we get,” she said.

Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court in Lagos said: “From my records, the second defendant (Fani-Kayode) had written to the court five times, excusing his trial on medical grounds.”

Osaigor gave the dates Fani-Kayode wrote letters of excuse as Feb. 1, 2018, May 30, 2019, Nov. 24, 2020, March 21, 2021 and Oct. 9, 2021.

The judge then fined Fani-Kayode N200,000 for his numerous excuses.

“The second defendant is to pay a cost of N200,000 before the next adjourned date, as the recurring medical excuse has been a pattern that slows this trial,” he declared.

Fani-Kayode’s counsel, B.F Ajudua, told the court that his client’s illness is a recurring one.

The case was subsequently adjourned to November 30, 2021.

Fani-Kayode recently defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

