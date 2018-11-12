Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Judge blasts Police for screwing up trial of officer accused of murder

Judge blasts Police for mishandling prosecution of officers accused of murder

In a ruling filed by Achimi’s counsel, Mr Akin Akintan, Aladetoyinbo , ordered the police to transfer the case the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for lack of diligent prosecution.

  • Published:
Armed policemen take over Kano State Assembly complex play Judge blasts Police for mishandling prosecution of officers accused of murder (Daily Trust)

Justice Sunday Aladetoyinbo of an FCT High Court on Monday slammed the police for lack of diligent prosecution in the case filed against  ex-policeman, Gabriel Achimi, charged with alleged culpable homicide.

In a ruling filed by Achimi’s counsel, Mr Akin Akintan, Aladetoyinbo, ordered the police to transfer the case the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for lack of diligent prosecution.

Akintan sought the court to strike out the case and discharge the defendant.

“It has been said that justice is 3 – way traffic, justice for the victim, the defendant and for the society.

“I hereby make an order that the case file be transferred from the police to the DPP of the Ministry of Justice for diligent prosecution.

“Also the prosecutor, Mr Donatus Abah who brought the case should be summoned to the court to show cause why he abandoned the case”, he held.

He also ordered that the court registrar to write a letter to the chairman, Police Service Commission stating that Abah disrespected the order of the court.

He held further that for the sake of justice and fair hearing, the court would neither strike out the case nor discharge the defendant because he was standing trial for culpable homicide.

Aladetoyinbo held that the case adjourned the case four times.

The police deliberately refused to obey the court order and come to prosecute their case which forced the defendant’s counsel to file that motion ” he held.

He then adjourned until Dec. 12 for definite hearing.

The defendant through his counsel, Mr Akin Akintan filed a motion on Sept. 26.

The motion prayed the court to alternatively grant bail to the defendant having been in detention since Feb. 27, 2018, when he was arraigned.

Akintan in the motion reminded the court that the prosecution had failed to appear in court since the arraignment of the accused.

“The defendant has been in detention for a long time now without trial and the prosecution does not care. There should be a limit to the lethargy of the prosecution ” he submitted.

The judge said the case against the defendant was a murder case which must be carefully followed.

The police on Feb. 27, had alleged that on May 10, 2017 at about 8 p.m., Achimi shot one Ishaku Musa, a commercial motorcycle rider at Gishiri junction, Abuja.

They alleged that the act led to the death of the deceased.

The police in the charge said that the offence contravened provisions of section 224 of the Penal Code. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Lady thinks she's going mad after taking a mixture of cannabis
Presidency explains Buhari’s presence at Peace Forum in France
Buhari attends Heads of State dinner in France
Operation Crocodile Smile III: 5,929 flood victims get relief items – Spokesman
Man mistaken for a woman arrested for luring another man
Yusuf says Nigerians wouldn't know if he wanted to steal from NHIS
Yusuf explains how his war against corrupt practices in NHIS got him suspended
Senator Hope Uzodinma can’t win elections in Imo – Okorocha
Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board
PDP accuses Buhari of ordering security agents to harass Atiku

Local

Peter Obi reacts Atiku’s alleged harassment by security agents
Peter Obi reacts Atiku’s alleged harassment by security agents
The former spokesman of the All  Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has called on Vice-President Osinbajo to resign.
Timi Frank asks Osinbajo to resign over N5.8b intervention fund report
magu
Magu speaks on Ganduje 'bribery' videos
Nigeria Customs Service
Customs seize 51 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods worth N120.6m
X
Advertisement