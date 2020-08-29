Before her new assignment, Joy effectively marshalled the sales strategy function and steered the company’s business operations for the last 7 years wearing multiple hats as occasion demanded. A seasoned professional, Joy has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones.

“In light of her antecedence of sheer diligence, stellar performances and in recognition of her record-setting achievements, the company has mandated Joy to take up strategic leadership of the Foreshore Waters SBU and help strengthen customer service delivery which remains one of our key focus areas, as she has successfully done in her previous roles” Mr. Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement Officer of Foreshore Waters said.

With an impressive career spanning up to two decades in the aviation and real estate sectors, Joy’s hands-on experience working with leading global and local firms makes her a strategic asset of the company in providing leadership and achieving their key business objectives.

An accounting graduate from the University of Benin, Joy is an astute realtor business juggernaut with several professional qualifications having completed executive management programs in Strategic Sales, Management, Customer Relationship Management, Disruptive Strategy and Business Process Optimization.

As Sales Business Director, she will be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all sales operations, organizational strategy, business development, revenue growth activities and overall strategic steer of the Foreshore Waters team.

Joy replaces Ms. Evelyn Edumoh who left the company in July 2020 and ceases to represent the company in any capacity.

This is wishing Joy success in her new role.

To find out more about Foreshore Waters, kindly visit http://fwl.ng/ or via email clientservices@foreshorewaters.com

This is a featured post.