The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nashan, a young reporter with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) F.M station, popularly known as Fombina FM in Yola, was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday near the station with cuts and bruises.

Confirming the development to NAN, the Adamawa Chairman of NUJ, Mr Donald Dedan, said Nashan finally died at the hospital.

Dedan urged the police and other security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Nashan and bring them to justice.

He decried the growing cases of insecurity, particularly kidnapping and banditry in Adamawa, urging for more measures to stem the tide.

On his part, the state Secretary of NUJ, Mr Fidelis Jocktan, a colleague of the deceased, said the Nathan who is single and planning to marry was picked by his assailants at his resident in Bachure area.

“They did not take anything from his house. They took him away and dropped him near the station tied up and unconscious.

“There are signs of beatings and cuts on his body. Some women going to farm saw him and reported to civil defence operatives at the station who rushed him to hospital,” Jocktan said.

However, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said he was yet to get details on the incident.

Yahaya promised to make details of investigation available to the public.