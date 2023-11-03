ADVERTISEMENT
Journalist Usman Sahabi abducted by gunmen in Yola, Adamawa State

Ima Elijah

The assailants barged into his room and kidnapped him at gunpoint.

Usman Sahabi [The Nation]
Usman Sahabi [The Nation]

According to emerging reports, Sahabi, who also serves as a staff member of the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation and holds the position of Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, was forcefully taken from his home at approximately 1 am, on Thursday, November 02, by a group of about five armed men.

The assailants barged into his room and kidnapped him at gunpoint, leaving the family distraught. As of now, no ransom demands have been made by the abductors, according to reliable sources.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command, stated that the police force has mobilised all available operational assets to secure the safe rescue of the abducted journalist.

"The police will not rest until he is rescued alive," SP Nguroje stated, urging Sahabi's family, friends, and the general public to remain calm.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

