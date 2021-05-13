RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dogonyaro, who read the coup speech that overthrew Buhari, dies at 80

Dogonyaro oversaw a couple of army formations during his active military days.

A former commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), Joshua Dongonyaro, is dead.

Dogonyaro was a prominent player in Nigeria's military era, and famously read the coup speech that ousted Gen Muhammadu Buhari as military President on August 27, 1985.

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) succeeded Buhari following the coup.

A member of the famous 'Langtang Mafia', Dogonyaro served as Chief of Défense Staff during the Sani Abacha era.

Dogonyaro died on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau State, from an undisclosed ailment.

His remains have been deposited at the Airforce Hospital in Jos.

Born in Vom, Plateau state, Dogonyaro attended Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri.

Between 1964 to 1967, he attended the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

He took courses at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji; Armour Officers Course, US; Armoured Car Troop Leaders Course, UK; Command and Staff College, Jaji; Defence Resources Management Course, US; and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

He enlisted in the Nigerian army in 1964.

In 1967, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army’s armoured corps.

Dogonyaro commanded a couple of military formations within and outside Nigeria.

He was the task force commanding officer, 203 armoured battalion of the peace-keeping force in Chad; Director of manning at the army headquarters, Director of army’s armoury, and General Officer Commanding, 3 Armoured Division, Jos.

In 1985, Dogonyaro was a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC).

He retired as a Lieutenant-General.

