Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

Mr Jerry Ehiwaro, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, in Asaba said that the evacuation exercised commenced on Thursday.

He commended Okowa for his prompt approval for the evacuation, stressing that the lives of students of Delta origin were of great concern to the state.

Ehiwaro also commended the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Uka, for his prompt response to the Governor’s order.

According to him, the state government has despatched three buses with police escort to bring back Delta students from the troubled zone.

“When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate our students from the crisis zone.

“The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced on Aug. 26.

“With this approval, Gov. Okowa has demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is topmost priority to the state government.