RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Okowa has been commended for promptly approving the evacuation of the students.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Twitter: @IAOkowa)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Twitter: @IAOkowa)

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has ordered the immediate evacuation of students of Delta origin from Jos, following renewed killings in Plateau.

Recommended articles

Mr Jerry Ehiwaro, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, in Asaba said that the evacuation exercised commenced on Thursday.

He commended Okowa for his prompt approval for the evacuation, stressing that the lives of students of Delta origin were of great concern to the state.

Ehiwaro also commended the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Uka, for his prompt response to the Governor’s order.

According to him, the state government has despatched three buses with police escort to bring back Delta students from the troubled zone.

“When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate our students from the crisis zone.

“The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced on Aug. 26.

“With this approval, Gov. Okowa has demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is topmost priority to the state government.

“So, on behalf of my colleagues and NADESTU, we want to thank our Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his intervention in saving the lives of our brothers and sisters in the crisis zone,” Ehiwaro said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DPR reopens 5 filling stations sealed by LASBCA

Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

NBS gets new boss as Simon Harry replaces Yemi Kale as Statistician-General

PDP senator Stella Oduah joins APC

PDP appoints Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman

Court remands 8 men for allegedly kidnapping Benue commissioner’s wife

Police kill 4 gunmen who attempted to free murder suspects in Osun

Flood kills 7, displaces 74,713 people in Adamawa

APC Governors commend Zulum’s passion to end insecurity in Nigeria