Jos DISCO dismisses 20 employees over corruption – MD

Engr Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company, disclosed this at a Customer’s Sensitisation on Band Upgrade at the company’s ICT center, Tudun – Wada, Jos.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, on Wednesday in Jos.

The managing director said that the unwholesome activities of some bad eggs among its staff remains a drawback for the company, adding that it has zero tolerance for corruption.

Mohammed, who warned its personnel to shun any corrupt or criminal acts, particularly defrauding its customers, said that anyone caught would not be spared.

”As a management, we have zero tolerance for corruption and so we will not condone the activities of the bad eggs among us because it is tarnishing our image.

”As we speak, not less than 20 staff have been shown the hard way out of the company on account of criminality and other corrupt practices.

”For those within the system, just know that we will not spare anyone who is caught in any criminal activity in the name of the company,” he warned.

The managing director, however, urged customers and members of the public to promptly report erring staff to the management for proper sanction.

“You should help us to report any staff requesting money from you; don’t pay any illegal money to our staff,” he said.

The managing director who said that the company was working hard to ensure that its customers enjoy uninterrupted power supply in its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, and Gombe, described the company as one of the best in terms of service delivery in the country.

“Without sounding immodest, I am optimistic that you can at the moment attest to the regular and stable power supply in Plateau

”This is our desire and we will do our best to ensure that power supply improves for all our customers,” he promised.

Mohammed, however, lamented that despite the improved power supply, customers hardly pay their bills.

”The truth is that our post-paid customers hardly pay for their consumed energy just as some of our prepaid customers are also involved in energy theft.

”Customers bypass metres and other criminals vandalise our facilities, including over 20 transformers.

”We appeal that going forward all these will stop and I want to urge residents to take ownership of electricity installations in their localities,” Mohammed added.