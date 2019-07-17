The call followed a motion of urgent public importance on the massive building collapse and flood in Jos metropolis of Plateau.

The motion was brought by Sen Istifanus Gyang (PDP- Plateau) under order ,42 and 52 of the senate rules.

Gyang said the massive building collapse and flooding in the Jos metropolis had resulted in the death of 15 persons.

He said three people were killed from the flood, while 12 people were left dead from the building collapse.

He also said the recurring building collapse across the country was due to non adherence to professional standards of building rules by estate developers.

He described as more worrisome the alleged compromise by some officials of regulatory agencies in enforcing the building standards.

In his contribution, Sen Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (PDP-Bayelsa,) appealed to his colleagues to support the motion.

He said the senate should ensure that the regulatory agencies issue necessary approvals for building to developers .

This ,he said would prevent cutting of corners by the developers and regulatory agencies.

Consequently, the Senate resolved to urge the regulatory agencies to enforce stipulated standards on all property developers.

It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to upgrade its capacity in terms of prompt response to disasters .

It also urged NEMA to supply relief materials to the affected people in Jos town.

The Senate further resolved to have a minute silence for the victims