According to figures released by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 14 persons have so far died in the collapsed three-storey building in Delimi community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said he was greatly shocked by the unfortunate loss of lives and wished those injured quick recovery.

“I feel your pains at this difficult moment and my prayers, thoughts and empathy are with you as you struggle to overcome the shock of this misfortune.”

ALSO READ: Obasanjo writes Buhari, calls for national debate on security challenges

He prayed to God to comfort everyone affected by the sad incident, and urged stakeholders in the building industry to find a lasting solution to the frequent incidents of building collapse across the country.

”There is the urgent need to address the issue of enforcing safety standards in our buildings in order to forestall future tragedies,” he said.