Jonathan's campaign coordinator escape EFFC arrest again

  • Published:
EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari play

Ibrahim Magu, EFCC acting chairman

(Premium Times Nigeria)

The deputy chairman of Finance Committee of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation in the 2015 election, Ngozi Olojeme, has escaped arraignment from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), who was initially detained in December 2017, is being investigated for allegedly mismanaging over N62 billion.

While answering to questions at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, November 12, 2018, EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said she has fled the country without the knowledge of the commission.

He said "The woman is no longer in the country. She escaped because she had multiple passports. I think she has another citizenship. Olojeme escaped but we are on the case. We are working on it."

Meanwhile, the EFCC boss also refused to respond to question on corruption allegations against Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State.

A journalist had asked the anti-graft czar to speak on the issue but he responded, "Next question please".

