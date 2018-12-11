Jonathan's book mischaracterised Obama, US says

news

The United States of America's consulate in Nigeria has dismissed allegations made against the administration of former president, Barack Obama, by Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in his new book.

In the book titled 'My Transmission Hours' Jonathan claimed that Obama meddled in the 2015 general elections in Nigeria .

Jonathan also criticised Obama for sending the then-US Secretary of State, Jonh Kerry, to Nigeria to question his government over the postponement of the election by six weeks.

In a live Facebook chat, the public affairs Officer of the US general consulate in Lagos, Russell Brooks, described Jonathan's claim as a mischaracterisation.

He said, "It was mischaracterised in the book about what President Obama or his administration did in Nigeria. The mischaracterisation here refers to not comprehending why we felt it was important for Nigeria to have a peaceful, free and fair election in 2015.

"And thereby people may not understand why we placed so much importance of having a peaceful, free and fair and transparent election in 2019.

"In the past, Nigeria's elections had been beset by violence, there have been questions about the fairness of those elections. And we certainly believe that Nigeria can do better. In 2015, Nigeria did do better."

Brooks explained that the election in Nigeria was better adding that "we believe Nigeria will continue to make progress."

He also confirmed that the US is not supporting any candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"We are not favouring or supporting any candidate. It is up to the Nigerian people to decide. Our candidate is the process. The process should be free and fair, it should be a non-violent process.

"I am not talking of any plus or minus of any candidate, we are not favouring any candidate. We are not trying to influence the success of any candidate. That is not our role," he stated.

According to Brooks, the US would support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media and Civil Society Organisations with regards to capacity building ahead of the elections.