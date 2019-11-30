Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has on Saturday, November 30, 2019, warned politicians to stop killing innocent people to gain political power.

The former president issued the warning against the backdrop of violence that trailed governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Speaking at the 17th convocation of Igbinedion University,Jonathan, who was honoured with an honorary degree of doctor of science said politicians in Africa are replacing military coups with civilian coups.

He said, “Let me plead with my fellow politicians, they should stop killing the people, destroying properties because people want to own office.

“What happened in the last governorship elections in my state, Bayelsa and Kogi State, especially in Kogi State where a woman was burnt alive in her house, is something that should not happen in any normal society. Something is fundamentally wrong with our political system.

“Only yesterday (Friday) in one African country, we were discussing the politics of our continent…most of us former Heads of State, Presidents, former Presidents and Vice Presidents. The way African politics is going, we are replacing military coup with civilian coup and that cannot sustain the continent.”