Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, since 1960, Nigeria has come a long way, making measured strides in various sectors and overcoming countless obstacles in its journey of nationhood.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

He also urged the citizens to be resilient despite the country's challenges. Jonathan said this in a message to mark the 64th Nigeria’s independence anniversary by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that today marked a significant milestone in the nation’s history, emphasising the need for deepening the roots of democracy and a culture of credible, free and fair elections in the country.

According to him, since 1960, Nigeria has come a long way, making measured strides in various sectors and overcoming countless obstacles in its journey of nationhood.

“Over time, we have indeed made modest progress in our hopes and shared dreams as citizens of our nation.

“We have had sustained democracy in this 4th Republic for 25 years, after seeing the end of military rule in 1999.

“We have recorded perceptible growth in our economy and our gross domestic products (GDP). We have to sustain our unity and belief in the social fabric of our nation,” Jonathan said in the statement.

The former president, however, said that today Nigerians still face significant challenges that test their resolve and resilience as a people. These, according to him, border on the inability to meet Nigerians’ goals and expectations on security, economic growth, national cohesion and general infrastructure development.

“For us to deepen the roots of our democracy and foster inclusive economic growth, we must strengthen our institutions and develop a good democratic culture that will support peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections.

“This is the basis for good governance, sustainable democracy, national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“As a nation, we must recommit to the principles of justice, equity and inclusion.

“We must harness our diversity, tap into our youth’s potential, and leverage our natural resources for the benefit of all.

“As we mark this important day, I encourage Nigerians to remain optimistic, resilient and committed to our nation’s greatness, despite the odds.

“With a common purpose, zeal and love for one another, we can overcome our challenges and build a prosperous nation of our collective dreams, where every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

