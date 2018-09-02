Jonathan, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Edwin Clark and the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka would be honoured with the “Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Awards” by GbaramatuVoice Newspaper.

Mr Jacob Abai Publisher of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper disclosed this in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

According to him, the recipients would be honoured with the awards on Sept. 11 at the KFT Event centre in Warri.

He also said the governors of Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta, Seriake Dickson; Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively have been nominated for the “Niger Delta Governor of the Year Award”.

The publisher said the award was part of the programmes lined up to mark the 3rd Anniversary of the foremost multimedia organisation in the South South region.

He said a lecture titled “Niger Delta Beyond Oil: Searching for Sustainable Development” would be delivered by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Abai said that the awardees were carefully selected by a committee constituted by the newspaper.

“GbaramatuVoice announced the names of the former Nigeria President, Dr Jonathan and foremost Ijaw leader, Clark as winners of Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“Also, the publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers Limited, Amuka, will be honoured with Niger Delta Media Icon Award.

“Others to be awarded are: Founder, Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities, Mr Bello Oboko; Founder, Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Joseph Oritsejafor; and Founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie,” he said.

Abai also said that Mr Julius Pondi, member representing Burutu Federal Constituency and Mrs Evelyn Oboro member representing Sapele/Okpe/ Uvwie Federal constituency at the House of Representative would be honoured with the Niger Delta Representative/Lawmaker of the Year Awards.

He said that Amaju Pinnick, Chairman, Nigerian Football Federation , would receive the Sports Personality of the Year Award for his “superlative performance in piloting the affairs of the nation’s football body.

“Ann-Kio Briggs will receive Niger Delta Woman of the Year Award, Engr. Augustine Oghenejabo, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Fenog Nigeria Limited, will be honoured as the Niger Delta Businessman of the Year Award.

“They are celebrated by the GbaramatuVoice Newspaper for being good ambassadors of the Niger Delta region and their contributions to the development of mankind,’’ he said.