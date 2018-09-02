Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Jonathan, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards

Jonathan Former President, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards

Mr Jacob Abai Publisher of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper disclosed this in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers decorates former President Goodluck Jonathan during the State's golden jubilee play Jonathan, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards (Illustrative) (Rivers govt)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Edwin Clark and the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka would be honoured with the “Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Awards” by GbaramatuVoice Newspaper.

Mr Jacob Abai Publisher of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper disclosed this in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

According to him, the recipients would be honoured with the awards on Sept. 11 at the KFT Event centre in Warri.

He also said the governors of Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta, Seriake Dickson; Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively have been nominated for the “Niger Delta Governor of the Year Award”.

The publisher said the award was part of the programmes lined up to mark the 3rd Anniversary of the foremost multimedia organisation in the South South region.

He said a lecture titled “Niger Delta Beyond Oil: Searching for Sustainable Development” would be delivered by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Abai said that the awardees were carefully selected by a committee constituted by the newspaper.

GbaramatuVoice announced the names of the former Nigeria President, Dr Jonathan and foremost Ijaw leader, Clark as winners of Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“Also, the publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers Limited, Amuka, will be honoured with Niger Delta Media Icon Award.

“Others to be awarded are: Founder, Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities, Mr Bello Oboko; Founder, Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Joseph Oritsejafor; and Founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie,” he said.

Abai also said that Mr Julius Pondi, member representing Burutu Federal Constituency and Mrs Evelyn Oboro member representing Sapele/Okpe/ Uvwie Federal constituency at the House of Representative would be honoured with the Niger Delta Representative/Lawmaker of the Year Awards.

He said that Amaju Pinnick, Chairman, Nigerian Football Federation , would receive the Sports Personality of the Year Award for his “superlative performance in piloting the affairs of the nation’s football body.

“Ann-Kio Briggs will receive Niger Delta Woman of the Year Award,  Engr. Augustine Oghenejabo, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Fenog Nigeria Limited, will be honoured as the Niger Delta Businessman of the Year Award.

“They are celebrated by the GbaramatuVoice Newspaper for being good ambassadors of the Niger Delta region and their contributions to the development of mankind,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet
3 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of...bullet

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President wants to take a lecturing job
Football Benzema double fires Real to victory over Leganes
Football Benzema scoring freely for Real, Atletico crash to Celta
Tech 21 books Bill Gates says you should read this summer
Sports NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands after a big offseason
Tech One of the hottest VC firms in Silicon Valley has removed the team page from its website after bleeding 7 partners over the summer
Strategy Coca-Cola just spent $5.1 billion on a massive British coffee chain, and it sets the scene for a battle with Starbucks (SBUX, KO)
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, KO, CRON, AAPL, CBOE)
Boko Haram UK announces $16m education support to 100,000 children in Northeast

Local

Two hundred Naira note
Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms
Lifeless Buhari, Saraki, and other stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers in Ekiti
Ekiti Election SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers
PDP might dump Saraki, Atiku
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why