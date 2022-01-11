RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jonathan mourns Shonekan, describes him as peacemaker, bridge builder

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Ernest Shonekan
Jonathan made this known in a condolence message to the family and the Government of Ogun State, signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described Shonekan as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

The former president also described Shonekan as a peacemaker and bridge builder who left enduring legacies.

“As a leader, Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance.

“He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.

“Before he assumed office as the head of the Interim National Government in 1993, Chief Shonekan had become a boardroom guru, having established himself as a foremost industrialist and one of the leaders of the business world.

“He left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the private sector in the development drive of the nation, especially with the institutionalisation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which he founded.

“Shonekan will also be remembered for his great wisdom, peaceful disposition, the goodwill he extended to all as well as his significant contributions to the growth and economy of the nation,” Jonathan said.

