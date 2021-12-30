President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Jonathan meets Buhari in Aso Rock
The ex-president held a closed-door meeting with President Buhari.
Recommended articles
The ex-president was said to have arrived at the Villa about 03:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Upon his arrival, the ex-president immediately held a closed-door meeting with his successor.
The details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but it is believed that the meeting is likely connected to Jonathan’s activities as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States.
Jonathan regularly visits the Presidential Villa to brief the president about his activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng