Jonathan meets Buhari in Aso Rock

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The ex-president held a closed-door meeting with President Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan. (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ex-president was said to have arrived at the Villa about 03:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Upon his arrival, the ex-president immediately held a closed-door meeting with his successor.

The details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but it is believed that the meeting is likely connected to Jonathan’s activities as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States.

Jonathan regularly visits the Presidential Villa to brief the president about his activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.

