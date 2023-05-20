The sports category has moved to a new website.
Jonathan inaugurates 22-Km Jalingo dual carriage way in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remark, Gov. Ishaku thanked the former president for taking time out of his tight schedule to honour the invitation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president, while inaugurating the project, commended Ishaku for the gigantic project.

According to Jonathan, “when I visited Jalingo in 2015, Jalingo was not like this. I am impressed with this achievement.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the peace in the state, while commending the people for the warm reception given to him.



He said that the choice of Jonathan for the inauguration was due to his love for the state and the relationship that predated his emergence as the governor of the state.

He recalled that the former president appointed him into sensitive ministries which served as a training ground for his success as a governor.

Ishaku also attributed his achievement in the area of security to the creation of more chiefdoms in the state.

He stressed that the opportunity given to him by Jonathan had assisted him to achieve tremendously as a governor.

The governor expressed satisfaction with his performance and encouraged the incoming administration to consolidate on his gains.

NAN reports that Jonathan inaugurated a flyover, the dual carriage and a Trailer Pack all in Jalingo.

NAN also reports that the contract, which began in 2019, had been executed by Crainberg Nigeria Ltd.

News Agency Of Nigeria

