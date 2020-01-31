Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in the country.

Addressing the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Bayelsa, Jonathan lamented that citizens are becoming victims of the widespread insecurity in the country.

The students had come to sympathise with the former president over the attack on his residence in December 2019.

Represented by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, the President told the delegation that he was worried about the fate of “ordinary Nigerians” who enjoy less protection if he could be attacked.

Jonathan said he was saddened by the death of a soldier who was sent to protect him adding that: “that young man wouldn’t have died, the way he did, if he was not protecting me.”

“Whenever people come to me, just as you people have come, to talk about that attack, I feel worried about the general society,” Jonathan was quoted to have said.

”Whenever I consider that people could do that to a former President who has reasonable security guarding him, my mind reaches out to the rest of Nigerians who do not have that level of protection.

“I am worried that so many people are becoming victims of sporadic shootings, kidnappings and so on. I believe that the country will get over the kind of insecurity it currently faces," he said.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, lawmakers in the House of Representatives called for the resignation of all service chiefs over the country's security challenge.

After a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 30, 2020, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, disclosed that the fate of the security chiefs did not make the list of issues discussed.