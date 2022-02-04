RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jonathan condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother’s death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce and the entire Murray-Bruce family over the passing of their mother, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce, who died at the age of 95.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan, in his condolence message made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, described the late matriarch of the Murray-Bruce family as a devout woman.

He said that the exit of the former lawmaker’s mother would be felt, not only by her family members but by others who knew her because of her life of service to the society.

“I condole with you and the entire Murray-Bruce family on the death of your beloved mother and matriarch of your family, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce, who died at the age of 95.

“Mama lived a long and impactful life of honour and fulfillment, training up her children in the fear of God and nurturing them toward success,” he said.

Jonathan said that Mrs Murray-Bruce’s death had created a big vacuum in the senator’s life and others in the family.

He, however, urged them to be consoled by the fact that she was a devout woman who made a difference with her life of service, adding that she would continue to be remembered for her unassailable legacies.

Jonathan prayed that God would grant the senator and his family peace and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of my family, please accept my condolences. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

